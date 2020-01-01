Exynos 7870 vs Snapdragon 820
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7870 (Mali-T830 MP1) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
14
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
45
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
20
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
- Has 4 more cores
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Performs 21.7x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 52%) AnTuTu 8 score – 130K vs 85K
- 34% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 1600 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
128
Snapdragon 820 +152%
322
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
490
Snapdragon 820 +67%
817
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
85784
Snapdragon 820 +52%
130512
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7870 and Snapdragon 820
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2150 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|11 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP1
|Adreno 530
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|624 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|256
|FLOPS
|23 Gigaflops
|498 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 28MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|November 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8996
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7870 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
