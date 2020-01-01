Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7870 vs Snapdragon 820 – what's better?

Exynos 7870 vs Snapdragon 820

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7870 (Mali-T830 MP1) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Performs 21.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows significantly better (up to 52%) AnTuTu 8 score – 130K vs 85K
  • 34% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 1600 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7870
128
Snapdragon 820 +152%
322
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7870
85784
Snapdragon 820 +52%
130512

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7870 and Snapdragon 820

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1600 MHz 2150 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion
TDP 3 W 11 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP1 Adreno 530
Architecture Midgard Adreno 500
GPU frequency 700 MHz 624 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 256
FLOPS 23 Gigaflops 498 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 28MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2016 November 2015
Class Low end Flagship
Model number - MSM8996
Official page Samsung Exynos 7870 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 820 and Exynos 7870, or ask any questions
