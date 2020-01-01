Exynos 7870 vs Exynos 7570
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7870 (Mali-T830 MP1) with the newer 4-core Exynos 7570 (Mali T-720 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
19
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
45
47
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
26
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
- Has 4 cores more
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (1600 vs 1400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7570
- Performs 57% better in floating-point computations
- Announced 7 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7870 +15%
738
641
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7870 +99%
3848
1938
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Exynos 7870 +23%
57242
46452
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP1
|Mali T-720 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|1
|2
|FLOPS
|23 Gigaflops
|36 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1363 x 1280
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|August 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7870 official site
|Samsung Exynos 7570 official site
