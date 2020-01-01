Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7870 vs Exynos 7570 – what's better?

Exynos 7870 vs Exynos 7570

Exynos 7870
Exynos 7870
VS
Exynos 7570
Exynos 7570

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7870 (Mali-T830 MP1) with the newer 4-core Exynos 7570 (Mali T-720 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (1600 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7570
  • Performs 57% better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 7 months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7870 +15%
738
Exynos 7570
641
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7870 +99%
3848
Exynos 7570
1938
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Exynos 7870 +23%
57242
Exynos 7570
46452

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7870 and Exynos 7570

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1600 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP1 Mali T-720 MP2
Architecture Midgard Midgard
GPU frequency 700 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 1 2
FLOPS 23 Gigaflops 36 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 933 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080 1363 x 1280
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2016 August 2016
Class Low end Low end
Official page Samsung Exynos 7870 official site Samsung Exynos 7570 official site

