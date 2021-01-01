Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7872 vs Kirin 659 – what's better?

Exynos 7872 vs Kirin 659

Exynos 7872
VS
Kirin 659
Exynos 7872
Kirin 659

We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the older 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7872
vs
Kirin 659

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 7872 +51%
292
Kirin 659
194
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7872
772
Kirin 659 +12%
868
Image compression 48.8 Mpixels/s 68.9 Mpixels/s
Face detection 6.86 images/s 9.19 images/s
Speech recognition 16.1 words/s 14.4 words/s
Machine learning 10.5 images/s 10 images/s
Camera shooting 5.89 images/s 4.67 images/s
HTML 5 0.88 Mnodes/s 1.33 Mnodes/s
SQLite 233.4 Krows/s 335.3 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Kirin 659

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 6 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 4 billion
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP1 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 1200 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 32
FLOPS - 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 800 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 120FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2018 January 2017
Class Low end Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 7872 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 659 and Exynos 7872, or ask any questions
