Exynos 7872 vs Kirin 659
We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the older 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
43
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
25
23
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
- Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Has 2 more cores
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 7872 +51%
292
194
Multi-Core Score
772
Kirin 659 +12%
868
|Image compression
|48.8 Mpixels/s
|68.9 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|6.86 images/s
|9.19 images/s
|Speech recognition
|16.1 words/s
|14.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|10.5 images/s
|10 images/s
|Camera shooting
|5.89 images/s
|4.67 images/s
|HTML 5
|0.88 Mnodes/s
|1.33 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|233.4 Krows/s
|335.3 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Kirin 659
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|6
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|4 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP1
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|1200 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|32
|FLOPS
|-
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 120FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|January 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7872 official site
|-
