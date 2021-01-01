Exynos 7872 vs Kirin 710
We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
55
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
24
30
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Has 2 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 6-months later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|53263
|39297
|GPU
|18554
|33114
|Memory
|26917
|33803
|UX
|45241
|36978
|Total score
|146854
|145017
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
297
Kirin 710 +11%
331
Multi-Core Score
790
Kirin 710 +52%
1200
|Image compression
|48.8 Mpixels/s
|83.95 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|6.86 images/s
|11.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|16.1 words/s
|24 words/s
|Machine learning
|10.5 images/s
|17.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|5.89 images/s
|9.81 images/s
|HTML 5
|0.88 Mnodes/s
|1.74 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|233.4 Krows/s
|454.55 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|51 FPS
[Medium]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|29 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|-
|25 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|56 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Huawei Honor 10 Lite
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Kirin 710
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|6
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP1
|Mali-G51
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|1200 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|4
|Shading units
|16
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|225 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|July 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7872 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1