Exynos 7872 vs Kirin 710A
We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
25
31
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
- Announced 2-years and 6-months later
- Has 2 more cores
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|51214
|70798
|GPU
|16685
|27123
|Memory
|24627
|39134
|UX
|29764
|34913
|Total score
|-
|159037
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
292
Kirin 710A +8%
314
Multi-Core Score
772
Kirin 710A +49%
1149
|Image compression
|48.8 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|6.86 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|16.1 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|10.5 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|5.89 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|0.88 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|233.4 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|48 FPS
[Medium]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|54 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Huawei Honor 9C
1560 x 720
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Kirin 710A
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|6
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP1
|Mali-G51
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|1200 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|4
|Shading units
|16
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|83.2 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|June 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7872 official site
|-
