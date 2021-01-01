Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7872 vs Kirin 710A – what's better?

Exynos 7872 vs Kirin 710A

Exynos 7872
VS
Kirin 710A
Exynos 7872
Kirin 710A

We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
  • Announced 2-years and 6-months later
  • Has 2 more cores

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7872
vs
Kirin 710A

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 7872
n/a
Kirin 710A
159037
CPU 51214 70798
GPU 16685 27123
Memory 24627 39134
UX 29764 34913
Total score - 159037
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 7872
292
Kirin 710A +8%
314
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7872
772
Kirin 710A +49%
1149
Image compression 48.8 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 6.86 images/s -
Speech recognition 16.1 words/s -
Machine learning 10.5 images/s -
Camera shooting 5.89 images/s -
HTML 5 0.88 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 233.4 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 48 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 30 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 54 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Honor 9C
1560 x 720
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Kirin 710A

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 6 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP1 Mali-G51
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 1200 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 1 4
Shading units 16 64
FLOPS - 83.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 120FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2018 June 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 7872 official site -

