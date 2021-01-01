Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7872 vs Kirin 710F – what's better?

Exynos 7872 vs Kirin 710F

Exynos 7872
VS
Kirin 710F
Exynos 7872
Kirin 710F

We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 710F (Mali-G51) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
  • Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 9 score – 210K vs 146K
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Announced later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7872
vs
Kirin 710F

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 7872
146854
Kirin 710F +43%
210496
CPU 53263 71135
GPU 18554 33514
Memory 26917 42276
UX 45241 60257
Total score 146854 210496
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 7872
297
Kirin 710F +10%
328
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7872
790
Kirin 710F +72%
1358
Image compression 48.8 Mpixels/s 83.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection 6.86 images/s 11.6 images/s
Speech recognition 16.1 words/s 24.15 words/s
Machine learning 10.5 images/s 17 images/s
Camera shooting 5.89 images/s 9.81 images/s
HTML 5 0.88 Mnodes/s 1.74 Mnodes/s
SQLite 233.4 Krows/s 454.55 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Kirin 710F

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 6 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP1 Mali-G51
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 1200 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 1 4
Shading units 16 64
FLOPS - 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 120FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2018 January 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 7872 official site -

