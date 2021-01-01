Exynos 7872 vs Kirin 960
We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the older 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
22
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
43
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
24
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
- Announced 1-year and 3-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~16%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
- Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 9 score – 253K vs 146K
- Has 2 more cores
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|53263
|70319
|GPU
|18554
|61547
|Memory
|26917
|54634
|UX
|45241
|66647
|Total score
|146854
|253615
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
297
Kirin 960 +29%
383
Multi-Core Score
790
Kirin 960 +103%
1605
|Image compression
|48.8 Mpixels/s
|82.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|6.86 images/s
|12.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|16.1 words/s
|28.75 words/s
|Machine learning
|10.5 images/s
|21.45 images/s
|Camera shooting
|5.89 images/s
|11.8 images/s
|HTML 5
|0.88 Mnodes/s
|1.79 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|233.4 Krows/s
|453.85 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Kirin 960
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|6
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|4 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP1
|Mali-G71 MP8
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|1200 MHz
|1037 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|8
|Shading units
|16
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|282 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11.3
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|28.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP
|2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|October 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7872 official site
|-
