Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7872 vs Kirin 960 – what's better?

Exynos 7872 vs Kirin 960

Exynos 7872
VS
Kirin 960
Exynos 7872
Kirin 960

We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the older 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~16%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 9 score – 253K vs 146K
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7872
vs
Kirin 960

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 7872
146854
Kirin 960 +73%
253615
CPU 53263 70319
GPU 18554 61547
Memory 26917 54634
UX 45241 66647
Total score 146854 253615
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 7872
297
Kirin 960 +29%
383
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7872
790
Kirin 960 +103%
1605
Image compression 48.8 Mpixels/s 82.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection 6.86 images/s 12.5 images/s
Speech recognition 16.1 words/s 28.75 words/s
Machine learning 10.5 images/s 21.45 images/s
Camera shooting 5.89 images/s 11.8 images/s
HTML 5 0.88 Mnodes/s 1.79 Mnodes/s
SQLite 233.4 Krows/s 453.85 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Kirin 960

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 6 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 4 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP1 Mali-G71 MP8
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 1200 MHz 1037 MHz
Execution units 1 8
Shading units 16 128
FLOPS - 282 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11.3

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 28.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2018 October 2016
Class Low end Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 7872 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Samsung Exynos 7872
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and Samsung Exynos 7872
3. Samsung Exynos 7870 and Exynos 7872
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 and Samsung Exynos 7872
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and HiSilicon Kirin 960
6. HiSilicon Kirin 970 and Kirin 960
7. HiSilicon Kirin 710 and Kirin 960
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and HiSilicon Kirin 960
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and HiSilicon Kirin 960

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 960 and Exynos 7872, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish