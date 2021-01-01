Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7872 vs Helio A22 – what's better?

Exynos 7872 vs Helio A22

Exynos 7872
VS
Helio A22
Exynos 7872
Helio A22

We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the newer 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
  • Higher GPU frequency (~82%)
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7872
vs
Helio A22

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 51214 31590
GPU 16685 4050
Memory 24627 26715
UX 29764 14479
Total score - 79429
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 7872 +80%
292
Helio A22
162
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7872 +44%
772
Helio A22
537
Image compression 48.8 Mpixels/s 21.55 Mpixels/s
Face detection 6.86 images/s 4.32 images/s
Speech recognition 16.1 words/s 9.3 words/s
Machine learning 10.5 images/s 5.34 images/s
Camera shooting 5.89 images/s 2.22 images/s
HTML 5 0.88 Mnodes/s 0.56 Mnodes/s
SQLite 233.4 Krows/s 141.75 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Helio A22

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 6 4
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP1 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 1200 MHz 660 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 64
FLOPS - 42.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2018 June 2018
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MT6762M
Official page Samsung Exynos 7872 official site MediaTek Helio A22 official site

