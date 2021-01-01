Exynos 7872 vs Helio A22
We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the newer 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
13
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
25
22
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
- Higher GPU frequency (~82%)
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|51214
|31590
|GPU
|16685
|4050
|Memory
|24627
|26715
|UX
|29764
|14479
|Total score
|-
|79429
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 7872 +80%
292
162
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7872 +44%
772
537
|Image compression
|48.8 Mpixels/s
|21.55 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|6.86 images/s
|4.32 images/s
|Speech recognition
|16.1 words/s
|9.3 words/s
|Machine learning
|10.5 images/s
|5.34 images/s
|Camera shooting
|5.89 images/s
|2.22 images/s
|HTML 5
|0.88 Mnodes/s
|0.56 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|233.4 Krows/s
|141.75 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Helio A22
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|6
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP1
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|1200 MHz
|660 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|42.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6762M
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7872 official site
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1