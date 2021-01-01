Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7872 vs Helio G25 – what's better?

Exynos 7872 vs Helio G25

We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
  • Higher GPU frequency (~85%)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 55%) AnTuTu 9 score – 146K vs 94K
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
  • Announced 2-years and 6-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Exynos 7872
vs
Helio G25

AnTuTu 9

Exynos 7872 +55%
146854
Helio G25
94480
CPU 53263 36605
GPU 18554 12376
Memory 26917 24580
UX 45241 20429
Total score 146854 94480
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Exynos 7872 +117%
297
Helio G25
137
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7872 +66%
790
Helio G25
476
Image compression 48.8 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 6.86 images/s -
Speech recognition 16.1 words/s -
Machine learning 10.5 images/s -
Camera shooting 5.89 images/s -
HTML 5 0.88 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 233.4 Krows/s -

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 6 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP1 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 1200 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 64
FLOPS - 41.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 120FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 120FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2018 June 2020
Class Low end Low end
Official page Samsung Exynos 7872 official site MediaTek Helio G25 official site

