Exynos 7872 vs Helio G35

Exynos 7872
VS
Helio G35
Exynos 7872
Helio G35

We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
  • Higher GPU frequency (~76%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • Announced 2-years and 6-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7872
vs
Helio G35

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 7872
n/a
Helio G35
108426
CPU 51214 45569
GPU 16685 13274
Memory 24627 26158
UX 29764 20894
Total score - 108426
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 7872 +67%
292
Helio G35
175
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7872
772
Helio G35 +27%
980
Image compression 48.8 Mpixels/s 27.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection 6.86 images/s 4.3 images/s
Speech recognition 16.1 words/s 9.73 words/s
Machine learning 10.5 images/s 6.17 images/s
Camera shooting 5.89 images/s 2.88 images/s
HTML 5 0.88 Mnodes/s 0.6 Mnodes/s
SQLite 233.4 Krows/s 137.2 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 23 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 29 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 30 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 43 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 29 FPS
[Low]
Device - Xiaomi Poco C3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Helio G35

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 6 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP1 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 1200 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 32
FLOPS - 54.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 120FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 120FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced January 2018 June 2020
Class Low end Low end
Official page Samsung Exynos 7872 official site MediaTek Helio G35 official site

