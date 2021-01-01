Exynos 7872 vs Helio G35
We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
20
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
25
27
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
- Higher GPU frequency (~76%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
- Announced 2-years and 6-months later
- Has 2 more cores
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|51214
|45569
|GPU
|16685
|13274
|Memory
|24627
|26158
|UX
|29764
|20894
|Total score
|-
|108426
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 7872 +67%
292
175
Multi-Core Score
772
Helio G35 +27%
980
|Image compression
|48.8 Mpixels/s
|27.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|6.86 images/s
|4.3 images/s
|Speech recognition
|16.1 words/s
|9.73 words/s
|Machine learning
|10.5 images/s
|6.17 images/s
|Camera shooting
|5.89 images/s
|2.88 images/s
|HTML 5
|0.88 Mnodes/s
|0.6 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|233.4 Krows/s
|137.2 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|23 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|30 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|43 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|29 FPS
[Low]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco C3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Helio G35
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|6
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP1
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|1200 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|32
|FLOPS
|-
|54.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 120FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|June 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7872 official site
|MediaTek Helio G35 official site
