Exynos 7872 vs Helio G70

Exynos 7872
VS
Helio G70
Exynos 7872
Helio G70

We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G70 (Mali-G52 2EEMC2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
  • Higher GPU frequency (~46%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G70
  • Announced 2-years later
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 9 score – 195K vs 146K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7872
vs
Helio G70

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 7872
146854
Helio G70 +33%
195406
CPU 53263 68040
GPU 18554 33284
Memory 26917 37370
UX 45241 55953
Total score 146854 195406
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 7872
297
Helio G70 +32%
391
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7872
790
Helio G70 +67%
1322
Image compression 48.8 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 6.86 images/s -
Speech recognition 16.1 words/s -
Machine learning 10.5 images/s -
Camera shooting 5.89 images/s -
HTML 5 0.88 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 233.4 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 31 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 30 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 52 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 53 FPS
[High]
Device - Realme C3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Helio G70

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 6 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 320 KB
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP1 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 1200 MHz 820 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 32
FLOPS - 54.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2018 January 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 7872 official site MediaTek Helio G70 official site

