Exynos 7872 vs Helio G70
We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G70 (Mali-G52 2EEMC2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
28
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
24
31
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
- Higher GPU frequency (~46%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G70
- Announced 2-years later
- Has 2 more cores
- Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 9 score – 195K vs 146K
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|53263
|68040
|GPU
|18554
|33284
|Memory
|26917
|37370
|UX
|45241
|55953
|Total score
|146854
|195406
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
297
Helio G70 +32%
391
Multi-Core Score
790
Helio G70 +67%
1322
|Image compression
|48.8 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|6.86 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|16.1 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|10.5 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|5.89 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|0.88 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|233.4 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|31 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|30 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|52 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|53 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Realme C3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Helio G70
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|6
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|320 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP1
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|1200 MHz
|820 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|32
|FLOPS
|-
|54.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|January 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7872 official site
|MediaTek Helio G70 official site
