Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7872 vs Helio G88 – what's better?

Exynos 7872 vs Helio G88

Exynos 7872
VS
Helio G88
Exynos 7872
Helio G88

We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Announced 3-years and 6-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 9 score – 196K vs 146K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7872
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 7872
146854
Helio G88 +33%
196002
CPU 53263 65730
GPU 18554 42693
Memory 26917 42099
UX 45241 44322
Total score 146854 196002
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 7872
297
Helio G88 +17%
347
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7872
790
Helio G88 +67%
1321
Image compression 48.8 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 6.86 images/s -
Speech recognition 16.1 words/s -
Machine learning 10.5 images/s -
Camera shooting 5.89 images/s -
HTML 5 0.88 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 233.4 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 6 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP1 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 1200 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 32
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit -
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2018 June 2021
Class Low end Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 7872 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 7872 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
2. Samsung Exynos 7872 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
3. Samsung Exynos 7872 or MediaTek Helio P22
4. Samsung Exynos 7872 or MediaTek MT6750
5. MediaTek Helio G88 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
6. MediaTek Helio G88 or MediaTek Helio G90T
7. MediaTek Helio G88 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
8. MediaTek Helio G88 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
9. MediaTek Helio G88 or MediaTek Helio G95

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G88 and Exynos 7872, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish