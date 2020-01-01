Exynos 7872 vs Helio P22
We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
24
24
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
36
35
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
- Higher GPU frequency (~85%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
- Has 2 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7872 +56%
1229
788
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
3145
Helio P22 +10%
3446
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Exynos 7872 +1%
77703
76843
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|6
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP1
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|1200 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|1
|2
|FLOPS
|-
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 120FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|May 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6762R
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7872 official site
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
