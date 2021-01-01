Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7872 vs Helio P23 – what's better?

Exynos 7872 vs Helio P23

Exynos 7872
VS
Helio P23
Exynos 7872
Helio P23

We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the older 8-core MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
  • Higher GPU frequency (~56%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7872
vs
Helio P23

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 7872
n/a
Helio P23
102479
CPU 51214 40715
GPU 16685 15389
Memory 24627 26934
UX 29764 19069
Total score - 102479
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 7872 +91%
292
Helio P23
153
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7872
772
Helio P23 +10%
851
Image compression 48.8 Mpixels/s 67.55 Mpixels/s
Face detection 6.86 images/s 9.22 images/s
Speech recognition 16.1 words/s 15.7 words/s
Machine learning 10.5 images/s 12.1 images/s
Camera shooting 5.89 images/s 5.57 images/s
HTML 5 0.88 Mnodes/s 1.34 Mnodes/s
SQLite 233.4 Krows/s 331.05 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Helio P23

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 6 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP1 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 1200 MHz 770 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 32
FLOPS - 49.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1500 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.93 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 120FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 120FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced January 2018 August 2017
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MT6763V/CT
Official page Samsung Exynos 7872 official site MediaTek Helio P23 official site

