Exynos 7872 vs Helio P23
We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the older 8-core MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
18
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
47
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
25
23
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
- Higher GPU frequency (~56%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
- Has 2 more cores
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|51214
|40715
|GPU
|16685
|15389
|Memory
|24627
|26934
|UX
|29764
|19069
|Total score
|-
|102479
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 7872 +91%
292
153
Multi-Core Score
772
Helio P23 +10%
851
|Image compression
|48.8 Mpixels/s
|67.55 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|6.86 images/s
|9.22 images/s
|Speech recognition
|16.1 words/s
|15.7 words/s
|Machine learning
|10.5 images/s
|12.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|5.89 images/s
|5.57 images/s
|HTML 5
|0.88 Mnodes/s
|1.34 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|233.4 Krows/s
|331.05 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Helio P23
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|6
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP1
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|1200 MHz
|770 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|32
|FLOPS
|-
|49.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.93 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 120FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|August 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6763V/CT
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7872 official site
|MediaTek Helio P23 official site
