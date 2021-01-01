Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7872 vs Helio P60 – what's better?

Exynos 7872 vs Helio P60

Exynos 7872
VS
Helio P60
Exynos 7872
Helio P60

We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the newer 8-core Mediatek Helio P60 (Mali-G72 MP3) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
  • Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
Pros of Mediatek Helio P60
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7872
vs
Helio P60

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 7872
n/a
Helio P60
168495
CPU 51214 68803
GPU 16685 23779
Memory 24627 24831
UX 29764 32378
Total score - 168495
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 7872 +9%
292
Helio P60
269
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7872
772
Helio P60 +46%
1124
Image compression 48.8 Mpixels/s 77.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection 6.86 images/s 11.2 images/s
Speech recognition 16.1 words/s 17.1 words/s
Machine learning 10.5 images/s 12.3 images/s
Camera shooting 5.89 images/s 9.55 images/s
HTML 5 0.88 Mnodes/s 1.57 Mnodes/s
SQLite 233.4 Krows/s 419.5 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Helio P60

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 6 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP1 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 1200 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 1 3
Shading units 16 48
FLOPS - 86 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP 1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2018 February 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6771
Official page Samsung Exynos 7872 official site Mediatek Helio P60 official site

