Exynos 7872 vs Helio P60
We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the newer 8-core Mediatek Helio P60 (Mali-G72 MP3) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
25
30
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
- Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
Pros of Mediatek Helio P60
- Has 2 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|51214
|68803
|GPU
|16685
|23779
|Memory
|24627
|24831
|UX
|29764
|32378
|Total score
|-
|168495
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 7872 +9%
292
269
Multi-Core Score
772
Helio P60 +46%
1124
|Image compression
|48.8 Mpixels/s
|77.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|6.86 images/s
|11.2 images/s
|Speech recognition
|16.1 words/s
|17.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|10.5 images/s
|12.3 images/s
|Camera shooting
|5.89 images/s
|9.55 images/s
|HTML 5
|0.88 Mnodes/s
|1.57 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|233.4 Krows/s
|419.5 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Helio P60
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|6
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP1
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|1200 MHz
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|3
|Shading units
|16
|48
|FLOPS
|-
|86 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|February 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6771
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7872 official site
|Mediatek Helio P60 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1