Exynos 7872 vs Helio P70
We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio P70 (Mali-G72 MP3) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
17
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
57
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
24
33
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
- Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
- Shows significantly better (up to 55%) AnTuTu 9 score – 227K vs 146K
- Has 2 more cores
- Announced 9-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|53263
|77653
|GPU
|18554
|44915
|Memory
|26917
|48030
|UX
|45241
|55682
|Total score
|146854
|227365
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
297
Helio P70 +1%
299
Multi-Core Score
790
Helio P70 +78%
1410
|Image compression
|48.8 Mpixels/s
|82.6 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|6.86 images/s
|11.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|16.1 words/s
|16.45 words/s
|Machine learning
|10.5 images/s
|12.2 images/s
|Camera shooting
|5.89 images/s
|9.58 images/s
|HTML 5
|0.88 Mnodes/s
|1.69 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|233.4 Krows/s
|429.6 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Helio P70
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|6
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP1
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|1200 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|3
|Shading units
|16
|48
|FLOPS
|-
|78.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|1K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|October 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7872 official site
|MediaTek Helio P70 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1