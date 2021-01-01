Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7872 vs Helio P70 – what's better?

Exynos 7872 vs Helio P70

Exynos 7872
VS
Helio P70
Exynos 7872
Helio P70

We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio P70 (Mali-G72 MP3) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
  • Shows significantly better (up to 55%) AnTuTu 9 score – 227K vs 146K
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Announced 9-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7872
vs
Helio P70

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 7872
146854
Helio P70 +55%
227365
CPU 53263 77653
GPU 18554 44915
Memory 26917 48030
UX 45241 55682
Total score 146854 227365
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 7872
297
Helio P70 +1%
299
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7872
790
Helio P70 +78%
1410
Image compression 48.8 Mpixels/s 82.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection 6.86 images/s 11.7 images/s
Speech recognition 16.1 words/s 16.45 words/s
Machine learning 10.5 images/s 12.2 images/s
Camera shooting 5.89 images/s 9.58 images/s
HTML 5 0.88 Mnodes/s 1.69 Mnodes/s
SQLite 233.4 Krows/s 429.6 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Helio P70

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 6 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP1 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 1200 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 1 3
Shading units 16 48
FLOPS - 78.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 120FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2018 October 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 7872 official site MediaTek Helio P70 official site

