Exynos 7872 vs Helio P95

Exynos 7872
VS
Helio P95
Exynos 7872
Helio P95

We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio P95 (PowerVR GM9446) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
  • Higher GPU frequency (~24%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
  • Shows significantly better (up to 67%) AnTuTu 9 score – 245K vs 146K
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7872
vs
Helio P95

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 7872
146854
Helio P95 +67%
245979
CPU 53263 79369
GPU 18554 48453
Memory 26917 50396
UX 45241 63718
Total score 146854 245979
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 7872
297
Helio P95 +35%
402
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7872
790
Helio P95 +93%
1522
Image compression 48.8 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 6.86 images/s -
Speech recognition 16.1 words/s -
Machine learning 10.5 images/s -
Camera shooting 5.89 images/s -
HTML 5 0.88 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 233.4 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Helio P95

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 6 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP1 PowerVR GM9446
Architecture Bifrost PowerVR Rogue
GPU frequency 1200 MHz 970 MHz
Execution units 1 3
Shading units 16 12
FLOPS - 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No APU 2.0
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2018 February 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6779V/CV
Official page Samsung Exynos 7872 official site MediaTek Helio P95 official site

