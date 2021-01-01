Exynos 7872 vs Helio P95
We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio P95 (PowerVR GM9446) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
33
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
24
35
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
- Higher GPU frequency (~24%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
- Shows significantly better (up to 67%) AnTuTu 9 score – 245K vs 146K
- Announced 2-years and 2-months later
- Has 2 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|53263
|79369
|GPU
|18554
|48453
|Memory
|26917
|50396
|UX
|45241
|63718
|Total score
|146854
|245979
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
297
Helio P95 +35%
402
Multi-Core Score
790
Helio P95 +93%
1522
|Image compression
|48.8 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|6.86 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|16.1 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|10.5 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|5.89 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|0.88 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|233.4 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Helio P95
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|6
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP1
|PowerVR GM9446
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|PowerVR Rogue
|GPU frequency
|1200 MHz
|970 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|3
|Shading units
|16
|12
|FLOPS
|-
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|APU 2.0
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|February 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6779V/CV
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7872 official site
|MediaTek Helio P95 official site
