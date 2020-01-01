Exynos 7872 vs MediaTek MT6750
We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the older 8-core MediaTek MT6750 (Mali-T860 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
24
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
36
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
- Higher GPU frequency (~2.3x)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 6 months later
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1500 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek MT6750
- Has 2 cores more
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Exynos 7872 +35%
77703
57537
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
122
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
512
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|6
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP1
|Mali-T860 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|1200 MHz
|520 MHz
|Cores
|1
|2
|FLOPS
|-
|24 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|6.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1280 x 800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|August 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6750
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7872 official site
|MediaTek MT6750 official site
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Samsung Exynos 7872
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 or Samsung Exynos 7872
- MediaTek Helio P22 or Samsung Exynos 7872
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or MediaTek MT6750
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or MediaTek MT6750
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 or MediaTek MT6750
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or MediaTek MT6750
- MediaTek MT6753 or MediaTek MT6750