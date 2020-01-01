Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7872 vs MediaTek MT6750 – what's better?

Exynos 7872 vs MediaTek MT6750

Exynos 7872
Exynos 7872
VS
MediaTek MT6750
MediaTek MT6750

We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the older 8-core MediaTek MT6750 (Mali-T860 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2.3x)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Announced 1 year and 6 months later
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1500 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek MT6750
  • Has 2 cores more

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Exynos 7872 +35%
77703
MediaTek MT6750
57537
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and MediaTek MT6750

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 6 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP1 Mali-T860 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 1200 MHz 520 MHz
Cores 1 2
FLOPS - 24 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 800 MHz 667 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 6.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1280 x 800
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP 1x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 120FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2018 August 2016
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6750
Official page Samsung Exynos 7872 official site MediaTek MT6750 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of MediaTek MT6750 and Exynos 7872 or ask any questions
