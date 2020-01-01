Exynos 7872 vs Snapdragon 430
We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the older 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 (Adreno 505) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
24
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
36
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
- Higher GPU frequency (~2.4x)
- Announced 2 years and 5 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has 2 cores more
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Exynos 7872 +41%
77703
55287
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
999
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|6
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP1
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|1200 MHz
|500 MHz
|Cores
|1
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|1K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|September 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MSM8937
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7872 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 official site
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 7872 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Samsung Exynos 7872 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Samsung Exynos 7872 vs MediaTek Helio P22
- Samsung Exynos 7872 vs Exynos 7870
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 vs Snapdragon 625
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 vs MediaTek Helio A22
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 vs Snapdragon 660
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 vs Snapdragon 450
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 vs Snapdragon 425