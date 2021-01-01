Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7872 vs Snapdragon 435 – what's better?

Exynos 7872 vs Snapdragon 435

Exynos 7872
VS
Snapdragon 435
Exynos 7872
Snapdragon 435

We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the older 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 (Adreno 505) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2.7x)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Announced 1-year later
  • 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has 2 more cores

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7872
vs
Snapdragon 435

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 51214 30885
GPU 16685 8145
Memory 24627 24256
UX 29764 9499
Total score - 72346
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 7872 +135%
292
Snapdragon 435
124
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 48.8 Mpixels/s 45.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection 6.86 images/s 5.29 images/s
Speech recognition 16.1 words/s 15 words/s
Machine learning 10.5 images/s 8.46 images/s
Camera shooting 5.89 images/s 3.49 images/s
HTML 5 0.88 Mnodes/s 0.38 Mnodes/s
SQLite 233.4 Krows/s 211.55 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Snapdragon 435

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 6 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 1 billion
TDP 5 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP1 Adreno 505
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 1200 MHz 450 MHz
Execution units 1 1
Shading units 16 96
FLOPS - 48 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 800 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 1K at 120FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X9
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2018 February 2016
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MSM8940
Official page Samsung Exynos 7872 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site

