Exynos 7872 vs Snapdragon 435
We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the older 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 (Adreno 505) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
25
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
- Higher GPU frequency (~2.7x)
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 1-year later
- 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has 2 more cores
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|51214
|30885
|GPU
|16685
|8145
|Memory
|24627
|24256
|UX
|29764
|9499
|Total score
|-
|72346
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 7872 +135%
292
124
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7872 +36%
772
569
|Image compression
|48.8 Mpixels/s
|45.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|6.86 images/s
|5.29 images/s
|Speech recognition
|16.1 words/s
|15 words/s
|Machine learning
|10.5 images/s
|8.46 images/s
|Camera shooting
|5.89 images/s
|3.49 images/s
|HTML 5
|0.88 Mnodes/s
|0.38 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|233.4 Krows/s
|211.55 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Snapdragon 435
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|6
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP1
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|1200 MHz
|450 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|1
|Shading units
|16
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|1K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|February 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MSM8940
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7872 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site
