Exynos 7872 vs Snapdragon 439
We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the newer 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
22
Gaming Performance
Battery life
52
NanoReview Score
25
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
- Higher GPU frequency (~2.7x)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has 2 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|51214
|41548
|GPU
|16685
|9242
|Memory
|24627
|26677
|UX
|29764
|16356
|Total score
|-
|96604
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 7872 +66%
292
176
Multi-Core Score
772
Snapdragon 439 +3%
795
|Image compression
|48.8 Mpixels/s
|61.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|6.86 images/s
|8.22 images/s
|Speech recognition
|16.1 words/s
|16.65 words/s
|Machine learning
|10.5 images/s
|11.15 images/s
|Camera shooting
|5.89 images/s
|5.39 images/s
|HTML 5
|0.88 Mnodes/s
|0.85 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|233.4 Krows/s
|296.65 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|46 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|31 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|-
|21 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|37 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|32 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|29 FPS
[Ultra]
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Snapdragon 439
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|6
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP1
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|1200 MHz
|450 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|1
|Shading units
|16
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|5 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|1K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SDM439
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7872 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
