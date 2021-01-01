Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7872 vs Snapdragon 439 – what's better?

We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the newer 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2.7x)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7872
vs
Snapdragon 439

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 51214 41548
GPU 16685 9242
Memory 24627 26677
UX 29764 16356
Total score - 96604
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 48.8 Mpixels/s 61.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection 6.86 images/s 8.22 images/s
Speech recognition 16.1 words/s 16.65 words/s
Machine learning 10.5 images/s 11.15 images/s
Camera shooting 5.89 images/s 5.39 images/s
HTML 5 0.88 Mnodes/s 0.85 Mnodes/s
SQLite 233.4 Krows/s 296.65 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 46 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 31 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 21 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 37 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 32 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 29 FPS
[Ultra]
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Snapdragon 439

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 6 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP1 Adreno 505
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 1200 MHz 450 MHz
Execution units 1 1
Shading units 16 96
FLOPS - 48 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 800 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 5 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP 1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 1K at 120FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X6
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2018 June 2018
Class Low end Low end
Model number - SDM439
Official page Samsung Exynos 7872 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site

