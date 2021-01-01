Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7872 vs Snapdragon 460 – what's better?

We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the newer 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 2-years later
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7872
vs
Snapdragon 460

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 51214 56442
GPU 16685 21816
Memory 24627 40048
UX 29764 26495
Total score - 144308
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7872
772
Snapdragon 460 +49%
1154
Image compression 48.8 Mpixels/s 77.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection 6.86 images/s 11.2 images/s
Speech recognition 16.1 words/s 19.1 words/s
Machine learning 10.5 images/s 14.5 images/s
Camera shooting 5.89 images/s 9.61 images/s
HTML 5 0.88 Mnodes/s 1.61 Mnodes/s
SQLite 233.4 Krows/s 422.5 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 30 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 36 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 33 FPS
[Medium]
World of Tanks Blitz - 42 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 31 FPS
[Medium]
Device - OnePlus Nord N100
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Snapdragon 460

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
Cores 6 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP1 Adreno 610
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 1200 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 256
FLOPS - 273 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 683
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 120FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X11
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 6
Bluetooth 4.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2018 January 2020
Class Low end Low end
Model number - SM4250-AA
Official page Samsung Exynos 7872 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site

