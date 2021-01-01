Exynos 7872 vs Snapdragon 460
We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the newer 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
25
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
- Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 2-years later
- Has 2 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|51214
|56442
|GPU
|16685
|21816
|Memory
|24627
|40048
|UX
|29764
|26495
|Total score
|-
|144308
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 7872 +17%
292
250
Multi-Core Score
772
Snapdragon 460 +49%
1154
|Image compression
|48.8 Mpixels/s
|77.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|6.86 images/s
|11.2 images/s
|Speech recognition
|16.1 words/s
|19.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|10.5 images/s
|14.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|5.89 images/s
|9.61 images/s
|HTML 5
|0.88 Mnodes/s
|1.61 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|233.4 Krows/s
|422.5 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|30 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|36 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|33 FPS
[Medium]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|42 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|31 FPS
[Medium]
|Device
|-
|OnePlus Nord N100
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Snapdragon 460
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|Cores
|6
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP1
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|1200 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|256
|FLOPS
|-
|273 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 120FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|January 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SM4250-AA
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7872 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1