Exynos 7872 vs Snapdragon 625
We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the older 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
24
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
36
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
- Higher GPU frequency (~85%)
- Announced 1 year later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has 2 cores more
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
77703
Snapdragon 625 +13%
87799
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1032
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|6
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP1
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|1200 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|1
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|February 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MSM8953
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7872 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
