Exynos 7872 vs Snapdragon 630

Exynos 7872
VS
Snapdragon 630
Exynos 7872
Snapdragon 630

We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the older 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
  • Higher GPU frequency (~41%)
  • Announced 8-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7872
vs
Snapdragon 630

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 51214 43446
GPU 16685 14746
Memory 24627 29560
UX 29764 25968
Total score - 115554
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 48.8 Mpixels/s 70.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection 6.86 images/s 9.22 images/s
Speech recognition 16.1 words/s 18.35 words/s
Machine learning 10.5 images/s 12.35 images/s
Camera shooting 5.89 images/s 5.58 images/s
HTML 5 0.88 Mnodes/s 1.27 Mnodes/s
SQLite 233.4 Krows/s 323.5 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Snapdragon 630

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 6 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 1 MB
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP1 Adreno 508
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 1200 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 1 1
Shading units 16 96
FLOPS - 163 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 10.66 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 642
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2018 May 2017
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SDM630
Official page Samsung Exynos 7872 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site

