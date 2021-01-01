Exynos 7872 vs Snapdragon 632
We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the newer 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
25
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
- Higher GPU frequency (~66%)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has 2 more cores
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|51214
|60244
|GPU
|16685
|10499
|Memory
|24627
|27587
|UX
|29764
|11175
|Total score
|-
|119578
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 7872 +12%
292
260
Multi-Core Score
772
Snapdragon 632 +34%
1031
|Image compression
|48.8 Mpixels/s
|81 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|6.86 images/s
|11.3 images/s
|Speech recognition
|16.1 words/s
|18.95 words/s
|Machine learning
|10.5 images/s
|13.05 images/s
|Camera shooting
|5.89 images/s
|8.73 images/s
|HTML 5
|0.88 Mnodes/s
|1.05 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|233.4 Krows/s
|426.3 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Snapdragon 632
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|6
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|7 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP1
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|1200 MHz
|725 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|1
|Shading units
|16
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|124.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X9 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM632
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7872 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2