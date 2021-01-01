Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7872 vs Snapdragon 632 – what's better?

Exynos 7872 vs Snapdragon 632

Exynos 7872
VS
Snapdragon 632
Exynos 7872
Snapdragon 632

We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the newer 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
  • Higher GPU frequency (~66%)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has 2 more cores

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7872
vs
Snapdragon 632

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 51214 60244
GPU 16685 10499
Memory 24627 27587
UX 29764 11175
Total score - 119578
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7872
772
Snapdragon 632 +34%
1031
Image compression 48.8 Mpixels/s 81 Mpixels/s
Face detection 6.86 images/s 11.3 images/s
Speech recognition 16.1 words/s 18.95 words/s
Machine learning 10.5 images/s 13.05 images/s
Camera shooting 5.89 images/s 8.73 images/s
HTML 5 0.88 Mnodes/s 1.05 Mnodes/s
SQLite 233.4 Krows/s 426.3 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Snapdragon 632

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 6 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion
TDP 5 W 7 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP1 Adreno 506
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 1200 MHz 725 MHz
Execution units 1 1
Shading units 16 96
FLOPS - 124.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 800 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 546
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP 1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1

Connectivity

Modem - X9 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2018 June 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SDM632
Official page Samsung Exynos 7872 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site

