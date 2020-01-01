Exynos 7872 vs Snapdragon 660
We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the older 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
24
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
36
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
- Higher GPU frequency (~41%)
- Announced 8 months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has 2 cores more
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
157824
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|6
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1.75 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP1
|Adreno 512
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|1200 MHz
|850 MHz
|Cores
|1
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|217 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|May 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM660
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7872 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
