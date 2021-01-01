Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7872 vs Snapdragon 662 – what's better?

Exynos 7872 vs Snapdragon 662

Exynos 7872
VS
Snapdragon 662
Exynos 7872
Snapdragon 662

We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the newer 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2x)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 2-years and 1-month later
  • Shows better (up to 40%) AnTuTu 9 score – 206K vs 146K
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 14 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7872
vs
Snapdragon 662

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 7872
146854
Snapdragon 662 +40%
206177
CPU 53263 65666
GPU 18554 40362
Memory 26917 45004
UX 45241 53744
Total score 146854 206177
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7872
790
Snapdragon 662 +79%
1416
Image compression 48.8 Mpixels/s 90.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection 6.86 images/s 13.25 images/s
Speech recognition 16.1 words/s 23.7 words/s
Machine learning 10.5 images/s 17.85 images/s
Camera shooting 5.89 images/s 11.8 images/s
HTML 5 0.88 Mnodes/s 1.9 Mnodes/s
SQLite 233.4 Krows/s 505.85 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 28 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 30 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 54 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 59 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 30 FPS
[High]
Device - Xiaomi Poco M3
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Snapdragon 662

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 6 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP1 Adreno 610
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 1200 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 96
FLOPS - 272 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 683
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X11
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 6
Bluetooth 4.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2018 January 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SM615
Official page Samsung Exynos 7872 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 7872 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
2. Samsung Exynos 7872 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
3. Samsung Exynos 7872 or MediaTek Helio P22
4. Samsung Exynos 7872 or MediaTek MT6750
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 or Samsung Exynos 9611
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 or MediaTek Helio G90T
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 662 and Exynos 7872, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish