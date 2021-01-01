Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7872 vs Snapdragon 675 – what's better?

Exynos 7872 vs Snapdragon 675

Exynos 7872
VS
Snapdragon 675
Exynos 7872
Snapdragon 675

We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the newer 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (Adreno 612) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
  • Higher GPU frequency (~60%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows significantly better (up to 61%) AnTuTu 9 score – 237K vs 146K
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 9-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7872
vs
Snapdragon 675

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 7872
146854
Snapdragon 675 +61%
237127
CPU 53263 112395
GPU 18554 56069
Memory 26917 34800
UX 45241 28600
Total score 146854 237127
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7872
790
Snapdragon 675 +78%
1408
Image compression 48.8 Mpixels/s 97.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection 6.86 images/s 14.6 images/s
Speech recognition 16.1 words/s 26.8 words/s
Machine learning 10.5 images/s 23.2 images/s
Camera shooting 5.89 images/s 14.4 images/s
HTML 5 0.88 Mnodes/s 1.92 Mnodes/s
SQLite 233.4 Krows/s 507.1 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Snapdragon 675

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 6 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 16 KB
L2 cache - 256 KB
Process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP1 Adreno 612
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 1200 MHz 700-750 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 96
FLOPS - 328.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2018 October 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SDM675
Official page Samsung Exynos 7872 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 7872 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
2. Samsung Exynos 7872 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
3. Samsung Exynos 7872 and MediaTek Helio P22
4. Samsung Exynos 7872 and MediaTek MT6750
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and Samsung Exynos 9611
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and HiSilicon Kirin 710

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 675 and Exynos 7872, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish