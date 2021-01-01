Exynos 7872 vs Snapdragon 675
We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the newer 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (Adreno 612) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
24
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
- Higher GPU frequency (~60%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 61%) AnTuTu 9 score – 237K vs 146K
- Has 2 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 9-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|53263
|112395
|GPU
|18554
|56069
|Memory
|26917
|34800
|UX
|45241
|28600
|Total score
|146854
|237127
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
297
Snapdragon 675 +42%
423
Multi-Core Score
790
Snapdragon 675 +78%
1408
|Image compression
|48.8 Mpixels/s
|97.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|6.86 images/s
|14.6 images/s
|Speech recognition
|16.1 words/s
|26.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|10.5 images/s
|23.2 images/s
|Camera shooting
|5.89 images/s
|14.4 images/s
|HTML 5
|0.88 Mnodes/s
|1.92 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|233.4 Krows/s
|507.1 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Snapdragon 675
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|6
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP1
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|1200 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|328.2 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|October 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM675
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7872 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site
