Exynos 7872 vs Snapdragon 710

Exynos 7872
VS
Snapdragon 710
Exynos 7872
Snapdragon 710

We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the newer 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
  • Higher GPU frequency (~85%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows significantly better (up to 71%) AnTuTu 9 score – 251K vs 146K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7872
vs
Snapdragon 710

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 7872
146854
Snapdragon 710 +71%
251566
CPU 53263 73452
GPU 18554 60823
Memory 26917 50312
UX 45241 63220
Total score 146854 251566
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7872
790
Snapdragon 710 +86%
1473
Image compression 48.8 Mpixels/s 91.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection 6.86 images/s 13.95 images/s
Speech recognition 16.1 words/s 25.95 words/s
Machine learning 10.5 images/s 22.2 images/s
Camera shooting 5.89 images/s 12.75 images/s
HTML 5 0.88 Mnodes/s 1.71 Mnodes/s
SQLite 233.4 Krows/s 467.95 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 39 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 35 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 53 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 55 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Snapdragon 710

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 6 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.3 billion
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP1 Adreno 616
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 1200 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 128
FLOPS - 384 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP 2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
Video capture 1K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD

Connectivity

Modem - X15 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2018 May 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SDM710
Official page Samsung Exynos 7872 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site

