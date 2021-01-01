Exynos 7872 vs Snapdragon 710
We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the newer 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
24
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
- Higher GPU frequency (~85%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 71%) AnTuTu 9 score – 251K vs 146K
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Has 2 more cores
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|53263
|73452
|GPU
|18554
|60823
|Memory
|26917
|50312
|UX
|45241
|63220
|Total score
|146854
|251566
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
297
Snapdragon 710 +33%
395
Multi-Core Score
790
Snapdragon 710 +86%
1473
|Image compression
|48.8 Mpixels/s
|91.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|6.86 images/s
|13.95 images/s
|Speech recognition
|16.1 words/s
|25.95 words/s
|Machine learning
|10.5 images/s
|22.2 images/s
|Camera shooting
|5.89 images/s
|12.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|0.88 Mnodes/s
|1.71 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|233.4 Krows/s
|467.95 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|35 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|53 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|55 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Snapdragon 710
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|6
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.3 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP1
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|1200 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|384 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP
|2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
|Video capture
|1K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|May 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM710
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7872 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
