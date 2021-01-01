Exynos 7872 vs Snapdragon 712
We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the newer 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (Adreno 616) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
24
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
- Higher GPU frequency (~2.2x)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 9 score – 268K vs 146K
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Has 2 more cores
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|53263
|76184
|GPU
|18554
|68309
|Memory
|26917
|53104
|UX
|45241
|67403
|Total score
|146854
|268156
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
297
Snapdragon 712 +36%
403
Multi-Core Score
790
Snapdragon 712 +92%
1518
|Image compression
|48.8 Mpixels/s
|92.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|6.86 images/s
|14.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|16.1 words/s
|26.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|10.5 images/s
|22.2 images/s
|Camera shooting
|5.89 images/s
|13.1 images/s
|HTML 5
|0.88 Mnodes/s
|1.76 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|233.4 Krows/s
|478.3 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|52 FPS
[Medium]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|38 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|-
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|47 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Snapdragon 712
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|6
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|3 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP1
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|1200 MHz
|550 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|310 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|February 2019
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM712
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7872 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
