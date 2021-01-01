Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7872 vs Snapdragon 712 – what's better?

Exynos 7872 vs Snapdragon 712

Exynos 7872
VS
Snapdragon 712
Exynos 7872
Snapdragon 712

We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the newer 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (Adreno 616) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2.2x)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 9 score – 268K vs 146K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7872
vs
Snapdragon 712

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 7872
146854
Snapdragon 712 +83%
268156
CPU 53263 76184
GPU 18554 68309
Memory 26917 53104
UX 45241 67403
Total score 146854 268156
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7872
790
Snapdragon 712 +92%
1518
Image compression 48.8 Mpixels/s 92.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection 6.86 images/s 14.4 images/s
Speech recognition 16.1 words/s 26.1 words/s
Machine learning 10.5 images/s 22.2 images/s
Camera shooting 5.89 images/s 13.1 images/s
HTML 5 0.88 Mnodes/s 1.76 Mnodes/s
SQLite 233.4 Krows/s 478.3 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 52 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 38 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 47 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 30 FPS
[Ultra]
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Snapdragon 712

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 6 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 3 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP1 Adreno 616
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 1200 MHz 550 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 128
FLOPS - 310 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem - X15
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 6
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2018 February 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SDM712
Official page Samsung Exynos 7872 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site

