Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7872 vs Snapdragon 820 – what's better?

Exynos 7872 vs Snapdragon 820

Exynos 7872
VS
Snapdragon 820
Exynos 7872
Snapdragon 820

We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
  • Announced 2-years and 3-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~92%)
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7872
vs
Snapdragon 820

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 51214 63233
GPU 16685 56800
Memory 24627 26215
UX 29764 23240
Total score - 166884
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 48.8 Mpixels/s 48 Mpixels/s
Face detection 6.86 images/s 8.36 images/s
Speech recognition 16.1 words/s 19.45 words/s
Machine learning 10.5 images/s 17 images/s
Camera shooting 5.89 images/s 10.75 images/s
HTML 5 0.88 Mnodes/s 0.68 Mnodes/s
SQLite 233.4 Krows/s 231.4 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Snapdragon 820

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
Cores 6 4
Frequency 2000 MHz 2150 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion
TDP 5 W 11 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP1 Adreno 530
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 1200 MHz 624 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 256
FLOPS - 498 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP 1x 28MP
Video capture 1K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2018 November 2015
Class Low end Flagship
Model number - MSM8996
Official page Samsung Exynos 7872 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Samsung Exynos 7872
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or Samsung Exynos 7872
3. Samsung Exynos 7870 or Samsung Exynos 7872
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 or Samsung Exynos 7872
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
6. Samsung Exynos 9611 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 820

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 820 and Exynos 7872, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish