Exynos 7872 vs Snapdragon 821
We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
25
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
- Higher GPU frequency (~84%)
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|51214
|58492
|GPU
|16685
|54966
|Memory
|24627
|29058
|UX
|29764
|32663
|Total score
|-
|172577
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
292
Snapdragon 821 +15%
337
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7872 +4%
772
745
|Image compression
|48.8 Mpixels/s
|51.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|6.86 images/s
|7.96 images/s
|Speech recognition
|16.1 words/s
|15.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|10.5 images/s
|14 images/s
|Camera shooting
|5.89 images/s
|10.7 images/s
|HTML 5
|0.88 Mnodes/s
|0.71 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|233.4 Krows/s
|239.7 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Snapdragon 821
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|Cores
|6
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2342 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|11 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP1
|Adreno 530
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|1200 MHz
|653 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|256
|FLOPS
|-
|519 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|192 кГц/24 бит
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|July 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8996 Pro
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7872 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
