Exynos 7872 vs Exynos 7870
We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the older 8-core Exynos 7870 (Mali-T830 MP1) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
24
22
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
45
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
36
33
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
- Announced 1 year and 11 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~71%)
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
- Has 2 cores more
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7872 +67%
1229
738
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
3145
Exynos 7870 +22%
3848
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Exynos 7872 +36%
77703
57242
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|6
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP1
|Mali-T830 MP1
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|1200 MHz
|700 MHz
|Cores
|1
|1
|FLOPS
|-
|23 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 22MP
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|1K at 120FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|February 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7872 official site
|Samsung Exynos 7870 official site
