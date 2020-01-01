Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7872 vs Exynos 7870 – what's better?

Exynos 7872 vs Exynos 7870

Exynos 7870

We compared the 6-core Samsung Exynos 7872 (Mali-G71 MP1) with the older 8-core Exynos 7870 (Mali-T830 MP1) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7872
  • Announced 1 year and 11 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~71%)
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
  • Has 2 cores more

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7872 +67%
1229
Exynos 7870
738
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7872
3145
Exynos 7870 +22%
3848
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Exynos 7872 +36%
77703
Exynos 7870
57242

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7872 and Exynos 7870

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 6 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP1 Mali-T830 MP1
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 1200 MHz 700 MHz
Cores 1 1
FLOPS - 23 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 800 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 22MP 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 1K at 120FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2018 February 2016
Class Low end Low end
Official page Samsung Exynos 7872 official site Samsung Exynos 7870 official site

Comments

