Exynos 7880 vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7880 (Mali-T830 MP3) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
48
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
25
34
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Has 6 more cores
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~46%)
- Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 14.9 GB/s)
Pros of Apple A9
- Shows significantly better (up to 61%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 106K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
146
Apple A9 +273%
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
915
Apple A9 +9%
1000
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
106117
Apple A9 +61%
170365
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Apple A9
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|1900 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|4 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP3
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|6
|Shading units
|16
|192
|FLOPS
|71 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1033 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|16.5 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|September 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
|-
