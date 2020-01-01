Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7880 vs Apple A9 – what's better?

Exynos 7880 vs Apple A9

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7880 (Mali-T830 MP3) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
  • Has 6 more cores
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~46%)
  • Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 14.9 GB/s)
Pros of Apple A9
  • Shows significantly better (up to 61%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 106K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7880
146
Apple A9 +273%
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7880
915
Apple A9 +9%
1000
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7880
106117
Apple A9 +61%
170365

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Apple A9

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
Cores 8 2
Frequency 1900 MHz 1850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion
TDP 4 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP3 PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
Architecture Midgard Rogue
GPU frequency 950 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 3 6
Shading units 16 192
FLOPS 71 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1033 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 16.5 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9635M
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2017 September 2015
Class Low end Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 7880 official site -

