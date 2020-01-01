Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7880 vs Kirin 655 – what's better?

Exynos 7880 vs Kirin 655

Exynos 7880
Exynos 7880
VS
Kirin 655
Kirin 655

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 655 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
  • Performs 78% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 59%) AnTuTu 8 score – 106K vs 66K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 655
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2120 vs 1900 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7880
146
Kirin 655 +18%
173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7880 +8%
915
Kirin 655
850
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7880 +59%
106117
Kirin 655
66542

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Kirin 655

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.12 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1900 MHz 2120 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 4 billion
TDP 4 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP3 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Midgard Midgard
GPU frequency 950 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 16 32
FLOPS 71 Gigaflops 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1033 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 16.5 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2017 December 2016
Class Low end Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 7880 official site -

