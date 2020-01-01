Exynos 7880 vs Kirin 659
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
48
43
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
31
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Performs 73% better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1900 MHz)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
72937
Kirin 659 +5%
76609
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
146
Kirin 659 +33%
194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7880 +3%
919
894
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1900 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|3
|2
|FLOPS
|71 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1033 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|16.5 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|January 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
|-
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2