We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
  • Announced 3-years and 6-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 51%) AnTuTu 8 score – 160K vs 106K
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1900 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7880
146
Kirin 710A +121%
323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7880
915
Kirin 710A +28%
1170
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7880
106117
Kirin 710A +51%
160009

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Kirin 710A

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1900 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 4 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP3 Mali-G51
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 950 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 3 4
Shading units 16 64
FLOPS 71 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1033 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 16.5 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2017 June 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 7880 official site -

