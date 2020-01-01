Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7880 vs Kirin 955 – what's better?

Exynos 7880 vs Kirin 955

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
  • Announced 9-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
  • Performs 72% better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 55% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 16.5 GB/s)
  • 32% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 1900 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 119K vs 106K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7880
146
Kirin 955 +134%
342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7880
915
Kirin 955 +20%
1100
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7880
106117
Kirin 955 +12%
119162

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Kirin 955

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1900 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 4 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP3 ARM Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Midgard Midgard
GPU frequency 950 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 3 4
Shading units 16 64
FLOPS 71 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1033 MHz -
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 16.5 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2017 April 2016
Class Low end Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 7880 official site -

