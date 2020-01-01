Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7880 vs Kirin 970 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
  • Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Performs 4.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 76% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 16.5 GB/s)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 8 months later
  • 24% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1900 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7880
146
Kirin 970 +168%
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7880
919
Kirin 970 +51%
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7880
н/д
Kirin 970
235052

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1900 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP3 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 950 MHz 746 MHz
Cores 3 12
FLOPS 71 Gigaflops 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1033 MHz 1833 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 16.5 Gbit/s 29 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2017 September 2017
Class Low end Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 7880 official site HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site

