Exynos 7880 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
37
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
48
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
46
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Performs 4.9x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 76% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 16.5 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 8 months later
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1900 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
146
Kirin 970 +168%
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
919
Kirin 970 +51%
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
235052
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1900 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|3
|12
|FLOPS
|71 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1033 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|16.5 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|September 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
