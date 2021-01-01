Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7880 vs Dimensity 1000L – what's better?

Exynos 7880 vs Dimensity 1000L

Exynos 7880
VS
Dimensity 1000L
Exynos 7880
Dimensity 1000L

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 333K vs 105K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 11-months later
  • 37% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 1900 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7880
vs
Dimensity 1000L

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 7880
105105
Dimensity 1000L +217%
333006
CPU 39513 124605
GPU 18567 97817
Memory 25235 68951
UX 21853 44792
Total score 105105 333006
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 66.05 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 8.32 images/s -
Speech recognition 19 words/s -
Machine learning 12.9 images/s -
Camera shooting 5.36 images/s -
HTML 5 1.22 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 331.2 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Dimensity 1000L

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1900 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 4 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP3 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Midgard Valhall
GPU frequency 950 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 3 9
Shading units 16 144
FLOPS 71 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1033 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 16.5 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Mediatek M70
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2017 November 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6885Z
Official page Samsung Exynos 7880 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site

