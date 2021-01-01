Exynos 7880 vs Dimensity 1000L
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
18
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
48
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
23
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 333K vs 105K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 11-months later
- 37% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 1900 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|39513
|124605
|GPU
|18567
|97817
|Memory
|25235
|68951
|UX
|21853
|44792
|Total score
|105105
|333006
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
145
Dimensity 1000L +111%
306
Multi-Core Score
908
Dimensity 1000L +47%
1338
|Image compression
|66.05 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|8.32 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|19 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|12.9 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|5.36 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.22 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|331.2 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Dimensity 1000L
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1900 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|4 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|9
|Shading units
|16
|144
|FLOPS
|71 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1033 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|16.5 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Mediatek M70
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|November 2019
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6885Z
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site
