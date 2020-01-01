Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7880 vs Helio A22 – what's better?

Exynos 7880 vs Helio A22

VS
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7880 (Mali-T830 MP3) with the newer 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Performs 66% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
  • Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 106K vs 80K
  • Supports 19% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 13.9 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1900 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7880
146
Helio A22 +12%
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7880 +68%
915
Helio A22
544
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7880 +32%
106117
Helio A22
80259

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Helio A22

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1900 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 4 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP3 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Midgard Rogue
GPU frequency 950 MHz 660 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 16 64
FLOPS 71 Gigaflops 42.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1033 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 16.5 Gbit/s 13.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2017 June 2018
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MT6762M
Official page Samsung Exynos 7880 official site MediaTek Helio A22 official site

