Exynos 7880 vs Helio A22
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7880 (Mali-T830 MP3) with the newer 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
19
14
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
10
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
48
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
24
21
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Has 4 more cores
- Performs 66% better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
- Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 106K vs 80K
- Supports 19% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 13.9 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1900 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
146
Helio A22 +12%
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7880 +68%
915
544
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7880 +32%
106117
80259
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Helio A22
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1900 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|4 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP3
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|660 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|16
|64
|FLOPS
|71 Gigaflops
|42.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1033 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|16.5 Gbit/s
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6762M
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
