Exynos 7880 vs Helio G25
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
19
15
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
10
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
48
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
24
24
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Performs 70% better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~46%)
- Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 8 score – 106K vs 90K
- Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 14.9 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
- Announced 3-years and 7-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1900 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7880 +8%
146
135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7880 +94%
915
471
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7880 +18%
106117
90289
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Helio G25
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1900 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|4 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP3
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|16
|64
|FLOPS
|71 Gigaflops
|41.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1033 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|16.5 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|June 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
|MediaTek Helio G25 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1