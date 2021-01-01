Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7880 vs Helio G70 – what's better?

Exynos 7880 vs Helio G70

Exynos 7880
VS
Helio G70
Exynos 7880
Helio G70

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G70 (Mali-G52 2EEMC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
  • Performs 30% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~16%)
  • Supports 23% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 13.41 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G70
  • Announced 3-years and 1-month later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 8 score – 192K vs 105K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1900 MHz)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Exynos 7880
vs
Helio G70

AnTuTu 8

Exynos 7880
105105
Helio G70 +83%
192476
CPU 39513 72236
GPU 18567 39199
Memory 25235 42619
UX 21853 39736
Total score 105105 192476
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Exynos 7880
145
Helio G70 +143%
352
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7880
908
Helio G70 +38%
1253
Image compression 66.05 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 8.32 images/s -
Speech recognition 19 words/s -
Machine learning 12.9 images/s -
Camera shooting 5.36 images/s -
HTML 5 1.22 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 331.2 Krows/s -

Gaming

PUBG Mobile - 31 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 30 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 52 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 53 FPS
[High]
Device - Realme C3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1900 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 320 KB
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion
TDP 4 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP3 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 950 MHz 820 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 16 32
FLOPS 71 Gigaflops 54.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1033 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 16.5 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2017 January 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 7880 official site MediaTek Helio G70 official site

