Exynos 7880 vs Helio G80

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
  • Performs 30% better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 23% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 13.41 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Announced 3-years and 2-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 90%) AnTuTu 8 score – 201K vs 106K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1900 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7880
146
Helio G80 +140%
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7880
915
Helio G80 +43%
1311
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7880
106117
Helio G80 +90%
201361

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Helio G80

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1900 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 4 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP3 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 950 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 16 32
FLOPS 71 Gigaflops 54.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1033 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 16.5 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2017 February 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 7880 official site MediaTek Helio G80 official site

