Exynos 7880 vs Helio G85
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G85 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
18
27
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
48
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
23
32
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Performs 31% better in floating-point computations
- Supports 23% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 13.41 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
- Announced 3-years and 4-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 8 score – 194K vs 105K
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1900 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|39513
|74145
|GPU
|18567
|34415
|Memory
|25235
|42573
|UX
|21853
|40577
|Total score
|105105
|194887
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
145
Helio G85 +142%
351
Multi-Core Score
908
Helio G85 +38%
1253
|Image compression
|66.05 Mpixels/s
|80.9 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|8.32 images/s
|11.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|19 words/s
|24.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|12.9 images/s
|18.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|5.36 images/s
|9.29 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.22 Mnodes/s
|1.55 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|331.2 Krows/s
|407.8 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|43 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|40 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|-
|21 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|49 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|51 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Helio G85
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1900 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|4 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|16
|32
|FLOPS
|71 Gigaflops
|54 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1033 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|16.5 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|April 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
|MediaTek Helio G85 official site
