We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P20 (Mali-T880 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
  • Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 10 months later
  • Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 12.8 GB/s)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P20
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1900 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Exynos 7880
72937
Helio P20 +13%
82613
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7880
146
Helio P20 +17%
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7880 +5%
919
Helio P20
873

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Helio P20

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1900 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP3 Mali-T880 MP2
Architecture Midgard Midgard
GPU frequency 950 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 3 2
FLOPS 71 Gigaflops 34 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1033 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 16.5 Gbit/s 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 5 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2017 February 2016
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6757
Official page Samsung Exynos 7880 official site MediaTek Helio P20 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P20 and Exynos 7880 or ask any questions
