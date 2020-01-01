Exynos 7880 vs Helio P20
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P20 (Mali-T880 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
20
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
48
35
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
28
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 10 months later
- Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 12.8 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P20
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1900 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
72937
Helio P20 +13%
82613
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
146
Helio P20 +17%
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7880 +5%
919
873
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1900 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Mali-T880 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|3
|2
|FLOPS
|71 Gigaflops
|34 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1033 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|16.5 Gbit/s
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 5 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|February 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6757
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
|MediaTek Helio P20 official site
