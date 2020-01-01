Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7880 vs Helio P22 – what's better?

Exynos 7880 vs Helio P22

Exynos 7880
Exynos 7880
VS
Helio P22
Helio P22

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
  • Performs 73% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~46%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
  • Announced 1 year and 5 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1900 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Exynos 7880
72937
Helio P22 +5%
76843
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Helio P22

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1900 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP3 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Midgard Rogue
GPU frequency 950 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 3 2
FLOPS 71 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1033 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 16.5 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No CorePilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2017 May 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6762R
Official page Samsung Exynos 7880 official site MediaTek Helio P22 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P22 and Exynos 7880 or ask any questions
