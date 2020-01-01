Exynos 7880 vs Helio P22
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
48
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
34
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Performs 73% better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~46%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
- Announced 1 year and 5 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1900 MHz)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
72937
Helio P22 +5%
76843
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
146
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
919
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1900 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP3
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|3
|2
|FLOPS
|71 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1033 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|16.5 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|May 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6762R
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
