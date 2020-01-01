Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7880 vs Helio P23 – what's better?

Exynos 7880 vs Helio P23

Exynos 7880
Exynos 7880
VS
Helio P23
Helio P23

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
  • Performs 44% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
  • Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 14.93 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • Announced 8-months later
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1900 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7880
146
Helio P23 +5%
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7880 +7%
915
Helio P23
859
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7880 +3%
106117
Helio P23
103316

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Helio P23

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1900 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 4 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP3 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 950 MHz 770 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 16 32
FLOPS 71 Gigaflops 49.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1033 MHz 1500 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 16.5 Gbit/s 14.93 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced January 2017 August 2017
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MT6763V/CT
Official page Samsung Exynos 7880 official site MediaTek Helio P23 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HiSilicon Kirin 970 or Samsung Exynos 7880
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or Samsung Exynos 7880
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or Samsung Exynos 7880
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 or Samsung Exynos 7880
5. HiSilicon Kirin 659 or Samsung Exynos 7880
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 or MediaTek Helio P23
7. HiSilicon Kirin 710 or MediaTek Helio P23
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or MediaTek Helio P23
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or MediaTek Helio P23
10. MediaTek Helio P70 or MediaTek Helio P23

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P23 and Exynos 7880, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish