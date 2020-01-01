Exynos 7880 vs Helio P35
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
19
19
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
10
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
48
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
24
25
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Performs 58% better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~40%)
- Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 106K vs 98K
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
- Announced 2-years later
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1900 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
146
Helio P35 +16%
170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
915
Helio P35 +7%
978
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7880 +8%
106117
98266
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Helio P35
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1900 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|4 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP3
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|16
|64
|FLOPS
|71 Gigaflops
|44.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1033 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|16.5 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|December 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6765
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
|MediaTek Helio P35 official site
