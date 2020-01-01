Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7880 vs Helio P35 – what's better?

Exynos 7880 vs Helio P35

Exynos 7880
Exynos 7880
VS
Helio P35
Helio P35

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
  • Performs 58% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~40%)
  • Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 106K vs 98K
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
  • Announced 2-years later
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1900 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7880
146
Helio P35 +16%
170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7880
915
Helio P35 +7%
978
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7880 +8%
106117
Helio P35
98266

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Helio P35

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1900 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 4 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP3 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Midgard Rogue
GPU frequency 950 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 16 64
FLOPS 71 Gigaflops 44.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1033 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 16.5 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2017 December 2018
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MT6765
Official page Samsung Exynos 7880 official site MediaTek Helio P35 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P35 and Exynos 7880, or ask any questions
