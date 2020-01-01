Exynos 7880 vs Helio P65
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7880 (with Mali-T830 MP3 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P65 (Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
19
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
22
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
48
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
25
35
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Performs 26% better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~16%)
- Supports 23% higher memory bandwidth (16.5 against 13.41 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P65
- Shows significantly better (up to 76%) AnTuTu 8 score – 186K vs 106K
- Announced 2-years and 6-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1900 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
146
Helio P65 +141%
352
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
915
Helio P65 +39%
1274
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
106117
Helio P65 +76%
186675
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7880 and Helio P65
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1900 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|4 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|820 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|2
|Shading units
|16
|32
|FLOPS
|71 Gigaflops
|56.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1033 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|16.5 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2017
|June 2019
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
|MediaTek Helio P65 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1